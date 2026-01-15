Jefferson Middle School student arrested, charged with assault of another student

SAN ANTONIO – An eighth-grader was arrested and charged with assault after hitting and kicking a classmate last week at Jefferson Middle School.

The assault stemmed from an incident where two eighth-grade boys were fighting last Thursday, according to the Northside Independent School District.

Administrators broke up the fight, the district said, but one of the boys then left the building and began kicking and hitting an eighth-grade girl.

In videos shared with KSAT 12, the girl can be seen lying on the ground while the boy kicks her. Administrators pulled him away from the girl, but the district said a staff member was injured in the process.

The girl was taken to the hospital by her mother, and doctors said she suffered a mild concussion.

“He punched her and kept punching her until she fell and then when she fell, he starts kicking on her,” her mother Nancy Ramirez said. “I have a video, the ending video of him stomping on her face.”

One video taken by students shows the fight between the two boys, and another shows one of the boys kicking her daughter in the face.

NISD police arrested the boy, the district said, who was charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Despite Ramirez’s daughter having a concussion, being terrified at school and a staff member being injured, the student is still allowed on campus.

“It’s not fair that she was already traumatized and still traumatized by the situation and now she has to change her schedule, her routine for school,” Ramirez said. “It’s like a slap on the wrist for what he did because I’ve seen worse consequences faster for smaller things.”

The district said that the “individual is currently on campus, pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings,” citing district policy and necessary due process.

Ramirez said she plans to pursue additional charges against the male student.

