Reported explosion in South Austin determined not to be package bomb, FBI says

AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE: FBI San Antonio tweeted around 8 p.m. that the reported explosion was determined not to be a package bomb. Authorities determined it was an incendiary device.

One person is injured after a reported explosion in South Austin, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that the explosion happened in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane near West Slaughter Lane. It happened just down the road from the FedEx facility where FBI agents have been investigating a suspicious package all day Tuesday.

The Austin Fire Department said the explosion happened at a Goodwill Store.

First responders said the man in his 30s has potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. The man is being taken to an area hospital.

The FBI said it is responding to the scene and will investigate.

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

FINAL Multiple assets #ATCEMS @AustinFireInfo @Austin_Police on scene Brodie Ln/W Slaughter Ln (1902) reported explosion: #ATCEMSMedics transported ~30s male with potentially serious, not expected to be life threatening, injuries to St Davids South Austin. No further info avail. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 21, 2018

#Breaking #FBI responding with @Austin_Police to a reported explosion in 9600 block of Brodie Ln in south Austin. EMS reporting at least one injured. Please avoid the area. APD PIO en route. — FBI SanAntonio (@FBISanAntonio) March 21, 2018

