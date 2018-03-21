News

Reported explosion in South Austin determined not to be package bomb, FBI says

By Ivan Herrera - Web Producer

AUSTIN, Texas - UPDATE: FBI San Antonio tweeted around 8 p.m. that the reported explosion was determined not to be a package bomb. Authorities determined it was an incendiary device.

One person is injured after a reported explosion in South Austin, authorities said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that the explosion happened in the 9800 block of Brodie Lane near West Slaughter Lane. It happened just down the road from the FedEx facility where FBI agents have been investigating a suspicious package all day Tuesday.

The Austin Fire Department said the explosion happened at a Goodwill Store. 

First responders said the man in his 30s has potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening. The man is being taken to an area hospital. 

The FBI said it is responding to the scene and will investigate. 

Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area.

