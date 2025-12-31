1 dead after plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities say

One person is dead after a plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities said Tuesday evening.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – One person is dead after a plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities said Tuesday evening.

Around 4 p.m., Fredericksburg Fire/EMS responded to the crash in the Keese Sagebiel Road area.

Recommended Videos

“Upon arrival, crews located a single aircraft down and fully engulfed in flames within heavy brush,” Fredericksburg Fire/EMS said.

First responders contained the brush fire after the crash.

Additional information, including the cause of the crash, was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: