1 dead after plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities say Cause of crash unclear One person is dead after a plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities said Tuesday evening. (Courtesy of Fredericksburg Fire/EMS) FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – One person is dead after a plane crash near Fredericksburg, authorities said Tuesday evening.
Around 4 p.m., Fredericksburg Fire/EMS responded to the crash in the Keese Sagebiel Road area.
“Upon arrival, crews located a single aircraft down and fully engulfed in flames within heavy brush,” Fredericksburg Fire/EMS said.
First responders contained the brush fire after the crash.
Additional information, including the cause of the crash, was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
