Woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a major crash that resulted in the death of a 50-year-old woman and sent another person to a hospital in critical condition Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of North Walters and Hays streets on the city's East Side around 11 a.m.

Police believe that a truck T-boned a small, tan vehicle with two occupants. Police said the 50-year-old passenger in the small vehicle, identified Sunday as Ida Molina, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with investigators, police said. It's unclear what led to the collision.

San Antonio Police Department spokesman Carlos Ortiz said the investigation is in its preliminary stages and that it's unclear whether the driver of the truck will face charges.

