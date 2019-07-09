10-foot tiger shark caught at Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND, Texas - A 10-foot tiger shark was caught off the Texas coast on June 29 at Padre Island National Seashore.

Marteen Guardiola started fishing June 28 and hooked the tiger shark the following day around 5 p.m.

"It took about 20 minutes to reel in on a 900-yard bait drop," Guardiola said.

The fisherman said it was a personal best and that the shark was brought in, tagged, measured and released in less than six minutes.

Guardiola caught the shark using cownose stingray as bait.

7-foot, 7-inch long shark caught off beach in Corpus Christi

"She swam off strong back into the gulf," he said.

This isn't the first report of a big shark in recent weeks. A 7-foot, 7-inch bull shark was caught off the beach in Corpus Christi on Sunday. Read more on that catch here.

