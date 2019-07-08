7-foot, 7-inch long shark caught off beach in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Jason Jenkins is celebrating after catching a 7-foot, 7-inch-long bull shark Sunday in Corpus Christi.

Jenkins, who is from Pleasanton, caught the shark around 6 p.m. off the beach near Bob Hall Pier after a 30-minute fight, according to the fisherman.

The bull shark, which weighed in at approximately 300 pounds, was safely released back into the Gulf in front of a crowd of onlookers.

This isn't the first time a large shark has been caught along the Texas coast. While sharks are common catches, the big ones are rarer.

A woman caught an 8-foot tiger shark off the coast in Corpus Christi back in September. Read more on that here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.