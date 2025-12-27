84-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle on North Side, ME’s office says

SAN ANTONIO – The 84-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle two weeks ago on the North Side has died, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said.

John Casey suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a crash, just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 200 block of West Nottingham Drive near Broadway.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene told KSAT the driver of a Cadillac SRX called 911 and remained at the scene when they arrived.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information.

