84-year-old man dies after being hit by vehicle on North Side, ME’s office says

John Casey suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the collision

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

Caution tape with police lights (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The 84-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle two weeks ago on the North Side has died, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office said.

John Casey suffered multiple blunt force injuries in a crash, just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 in the 200 block of West Nottingham Drive near Broadway.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police at the scene told KSAT the driver of a Cadillac SRX called 911 and remained at the scene when they arrived.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for additional information.

