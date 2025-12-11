Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle on North Side, SAPD says

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of West Nottingham Drive and Broadway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of West Nottingham Drive and Broadway.

The man, believed to be between 70 and 80 years old, was taken to a hospital.

Police at the scene told KSAT the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No criminal charges are being filed, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

