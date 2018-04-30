Chase involving stolen truck ends in Atascosa County; 10 people seen fleeing vehicle

BLACK HILL, Texas - A Ford Raptor truck was recovered in Atascosa County after it was reported stolen from Montgomery County.

Ten people were seen fleeing in the truck, which eluded Live Oak and Atascosa County deputies and DPS troopers for three hours Monday morning, according to an Atascosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

The truck was tracked by GPS as it left Highway 37 near FM 1784 and was driven at high speed through back roads and private ranches, officials said.

A DPS helicopter spotted the truck in Black Hill as it was headed toward McCoy, officials said.

The suspected driver was located after the truck crashed through a gate that led to a ranch. Ten people fled on foot after the truck came to a stop.

An additional suspect, who authorities believe to be an undocumented illegal immigrant, was apprehended along with two more suspects who were turned over to Border Patrol, officials said.

