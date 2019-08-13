100 firefighters called to battle fire at shopping area in Medical Center

SAN ANTONIO - About 100 firefighters were called to fight flames in the Medical Center after a fire spread around a shopping center.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said it appears the fire started by accident at a nail salon near Gardendale and Datapoint Drive on Monday evening.

Flames then made their way up a wall and into an attic space, Hood said, and crews had to chase the fire to a food mart and a laundromat, where they were able to stop it.

Crews were on alert because of both the fire and the summer heat.

“These firefighters have been working since 9 a.m. this morning. They have been standing on the freeway, responding to homes. They had a very active day. So to be out in this heat, we have to make sure we are rehabbing them,” Hood said.

Hood said 80% of firefighters die in the line of duty because of heart attacks and strokes. Firefighters needed to get their vitals checked before returning to work, he said.

No injuries were reported.

