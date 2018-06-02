14-year-old shot in head during graduation party fight sparked by uninvited guest, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 14-year-old was shot in the head early Sunday morning after a fight broke out during a graduation party at an East Side home.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of Susanwood Drive just before 2 a.m. after witnesses reported shots had been fired during a fight over an uninvited guest.

One teen was shot and two people suffered injuries in the altercation, police said.

It's unclear whether anyone has been detained in connection with the crime.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.