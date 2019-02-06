17-year-old girl shot in drive-by while sitting in backseat of vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was shot multiple times on the city's Northeast Side late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Hunters Sun Drive, which is located not far from Mystic Sunrise Drive and Binz-Engleman Road.

According to police, the teenager was sitting in the backseat of a white vehicle after stopping at a Circle K convenience store. That's when, police say, another vehicle with three men inside pulled up alongside them and fired at least five gunshots.

Police said three of the gunshots hit the unidentified 17-year-old girl in the leg.

Authorities blocked off the neighborhood as investigators worked to find evidence, canvass the area and talk to anyone who may have seen the shooting.

So far, however, no arrests have been made. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.