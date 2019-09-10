2 Hondo men killed in crash that split car into 3 pieces, police say

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

HONDO, Texas - Police are investigating a crash that left two Hondo men dead on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the 2700 block of Avenue U just after 11 p.m. to find a white 2002 Ford Mustang GT separated into three pieces after striking a tree and dumpster in the parking lot of the city swimming pool and baseball field area.

Witnesses reported hearing the roar of the car’s engine, then a skidding and a loud crash.

Officers found the two Hondo men, Juan Talamantes, 25, the driver of the vehicle, and Nathan Brickles, 25, in the passenger section of the vehicle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they found several containers of beer at the scene, and although the crash remains under investigation, speed and alcohol are suspected to be the cause of the crash.

A candlelight vigil will be held Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Square in front of the Hondo Public Library.

