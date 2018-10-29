2-year-old snatched from stroller at park in College Station, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - College Station police are asking for help finding 2-year-old Hazana Anderson, who was snatched out of her stroller Sunday.

The girl’s mother took her to Gabbard Park at 8 a.m. and went back to her vehicle at approximately 9:20 a.m. to grab a bottle for Hazana, according to the College Station Police Department.

The mother told police Hazana was missing from her stroller when she returned from getting the bottle.

Officers who responded to the 911 call searched nearby, but the child is still missing.

Hazana is described by police as a black female who is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a dark-colored birthmark around her big toe on her left foot.

Anyone with information is being asked to call CSPD at 979-764-3600.

