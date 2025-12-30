Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
48º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
3 Cibolo elementary school employees charged in connection with misconduct investigation, police say
What we know about the disappearance of Camila Mendoza Olmos, last seen in northwest Bexar County
Teen denied release after pepper-spray attack on River Walk barge
Body recovered from San Antonio River near Pearl, SAPD says
‘Those were my dad’s wishes’: No funeral will be held for Abraham Quintanilla, father of music icon Selena, family says

Weather

Will we see our first freeze of the season before New Year’s Eve?

New year’s eve suggests a chilly night for outdoor festivities

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Cool but above freezing with mostly sunny skies (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • CHILLY: A light freeze is possible as end 2025 & start 2026
  • WARMER: A warm up begins near 80° Friday
  • MORE OF THE SAME: Dry and sunny pattern continues into the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

After a gusty Monday, winds calmed overnight. Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s, then mostly sunny skies with highs near 60°. It’ll turn cold again after sunset. Keep this in mind if you’re going out to the Alamo Bowl today!

Cool but above freezing with mostly sunny skies for the Alamo Bowl (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

GOODBYE 2025, HELLO 2026

Wednesday brings a light freeze for some areas in the morning, then highs in the 60s. We could potentially see our first official freeze of the season around San Antonio.

We could see our first freeze of the season Wednesday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

By midnight on New Year’s Eve, temps fall into the upper 40s—bundle up if you’re celebrating outdoors! New Year’s Day will feel completely different: sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We'll quickly cool as we get ready to ring in the new year (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

THIS WEEK

A strong warming trend kicks in Friday with highs near 80°, possibly challenging daily records. The weekend stays dry and warm under high pressure—perfect for outdoor plans.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos