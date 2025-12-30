Will we see our first freeze of the season before New Year’s Eve?

Cool but above freezing with mostly sunny skies

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY: A light freeze is possible as end 2025 & start 2026

WARMER: A warm up begins near 80° Friday

MORE OF THE SAME: Dry and sunny pattern continues into the weekend

FORECAST

TODAY

After a gusty Monday, winds calmed overnight. Expect a chilly start in the upper 30s, then mostly sunny skies with highs near 60°. It’ll turn cold again after sunset. Keep this in mind if you’re going out to the Alamo Bowl today!

Cool but above freezing with mostly sunny skies for the Alamo Bowl

GOODBYE 2025, HELLO 2026

Wednesday brings a light freeze for some areas in the morning, then highs in the 60s. We could potentially see our first official freeze of the season around San Antonio.

We could see our first freeze of the season Wednesday morning

By midnight on New Year’s Eve, temps fall into the upper 40s—bundle up if you’re celebrating outdoors! New Year’s Day will feel completely different: sunny and pleasant with highs in the low to mid-70s.

We'll quickly cool as we get ready to ring in the new year

THIS WEEK

A strong warming trend kicks in Friday with highs near 80°, possibly challenging daily records. The weekend stays dry and warm under high pressure—perfect for outdoor plans.

7 Day Forecast

