Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the numbers
King was leader in Civil Rights Movement
SAN ANTONIO – On Monday we remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The U.S. observes a holiday in his honor on the third Monday in January, in honor of his birthday, Jan. 15.
He was a figurehead in the civil rights movement as an inspirational leader who exemplified nonviolent protests as a form of civil discourse.
He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.
