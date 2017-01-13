71ºF

News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by the numbers

King was leader in Civil Rights Movement

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

AP Image
SAN ANTONIO – On Monday we remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The U.S. observes a holiday in his honor on the third Monday in January, in honor of his birthday, Jan. 15.

He was a figurehead in the civil rights movement as an inspirational leader who exemplified nonviolent protests as a form of civil discourse.

He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn.

