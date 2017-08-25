Take live look at Texas beach cams in Galveston

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas, Louisiana border sometime late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The hurricane is now classified as a category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph.

For reference, Hurricane Katrina was a category 5 hurricane, and decimated the Lousiana coast. The aftermath of flooding and damage caused by Katrina in 2005 are still visible in New Orleans today.

Take a look back at some of the hurricanes and tropical storms that have hit Texas since Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

