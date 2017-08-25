Take live look at Texas beach cams in Galveston

95ºF

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane," The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall near the Texas, Louisiana border sometime late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The hurricane is now classified as a category 4 with sustained winds of 140 mph.

For reference, Hurricane Katrina was a category 5 hurricane, and decimated the Lousiana coast. The aftermath of flooding and damage caused by Katrina in 2005 are still visible in New Orleans today.

Take a look back at some of the hurricanes and tropical storms that have hit Texas since Tropical Storm Allison in 2001.

You can keep an eye on the Galveston area with the following beach cams in the area:

For full weather coverage from the KSAT meteorologists, including a hurricane tracker, click here.

