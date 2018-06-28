Hope for a Home: Meet Joe

BOERNE, Texas – On the banks of Cibolo Creek, 11-year-old Joe spent a summer morning doing something he loves: fishing.

He let KSAT's Myra Arthur tag along on his trip, where they talked about his hope of one day being adopted.

With his fishing rod and tackle box, which were gifts from his siblings and staff members at the foster placement facility where Joe lives, he showed Myra how he baits a hook and casts a line.

“Now you just gotta wait,” Joe said after the bobber plopped in the water. “When the bobber goes down, you reel it in and that means you’ve got something.”

Joe has been waiting quite a while for what would be his biggest catch yet — a family to love and call his own.

Joe has two brothers and one sister who have been adopted. He hopes to be adopted by a family that would let them keep in touch, among so many other things.

“Taking me fishing, playing around, throwing the football around with me, going to a game,” Joe said.

Joe is soft-spoken, curious and kind.

As some ducks approached his fishing line, he apologized for not being able to share his bait with them.

“Sorry, but you can’t have some, ducks,” he said. “But if I brought bread for you, then I (would) give you some.”

Joe admits that he deals with dark moments. Sometimes he has to see a doctor because of anger, he says.

Joe hopes being surrounded by a loving family could help him through those tough times.

If you are interested in learning more about how to adopt Joe or want more information about fostering or adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 210-337-3117.

Child Protective Services hosts informational meetings on the first Saturday and third Thursday each month.