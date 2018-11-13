Catholic Charities volunteers head to El Paso to assist with influx of asylum seekers

EL PASO – A group of volunteers with Catholic Charities of San Antonio left for El Paso Monday night to assist the Diocese of El Paso with the increase in asylum seekers released from detention facilities, as well as individuals with the migrant caravan.

Catholic Charities said 2,800 asylum seekers arrived in El Paso shelters over the last two weeks, with approximately 90 percent of them from Guatemala.

The volunteers will assist in distributing food, clothing and information.

Antonio Fernandez, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of San Antonio, said he hopes the migrants, whose fates are uncertain, remember the smiles of the volunteers, whose core mission was to “give them love and dignity as a human being.”