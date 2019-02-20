Abandoned courthouse, jail is all that is left of Frio Town, Texas

FRIO COUNTY, Texas – Amid brush and overgrowth, in the middle of a desolate Frio County ranch, stands the crumbling walls of a once-storied courthouse. Nature has reclaimed the long-abandoned structure.

"Overnight, it became a ghost town," explained Frio County historian Robert Gorhum.

With bushland for as far as the eye can see, the scene in the 1870s would have been much different. The abandoned courthouse marks the location of Frio Town, once a bustling community of nearly 1,500 along the Frio River.

"It used to be the courthouse of Frio County," said Gus Roberts.

The land has been in Roberts' family for several generations, allowing for stories to be passed down about Frio Town and its fate.

"My great-grandmother sold groceries to Bonnie and Clyde," remembered Roberts.

The famed crime duo allegedly hid out nearby, aiming to get to Mexico.

Along with the courthouse, Frio Town’s jail also remains standing. They are the only two structures left.

"My understanding is that Jesse James and Frank James spent the night there," said Roberts of the famous outlaws.

Even the nearby Frio River crossing was said to be where Santa Anna crossed on his way to San Antonio.

At the Frio Town cemetery, which remains operational, several headstones date back to late 1800s. One headstone describes the fate of seven men killed in an Indian raid.

So what happened? Where did everyone go?

"The residents of Frio Town packed up their houses, lock stock and barrel, boards, everything except the stonework and moved into town," said Gorhum.

That town was Pearsall.

"The railroad came through and decided to place the railroad in the Pearsall area," said Gorhum.

Pearsall became the Frio County seat by 1884, leaving the community to slowly fade away.

“Unfortunately, this is a bit of forgotten history out here in Frio Town,” added Gorhum.