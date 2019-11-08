H-E-B opens trendy beauty department at Stone Oak store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B has launched its first-ever Beauty by H-E-B concept.

The department, which includes a larger variety of makeup brands, opened at the Evans Road and Highway 281 location in Stone Oak Friday.

Beauty advisors, like those seen at makeup chains Ulta and Sephora, will also be available in the department daily.

“Beauty by H-E-B provides that oasis within the store where the customer can pamper themselves,” H-E-B beauty director Tracy Bliss said in a news release.

With pops of pink and blue, the department stretches 4,000 square feet and includes four areas: color cosmetics, hair care, skin care and naturals, the release states.

The expanded brand collection includes Smashbox, Pixi, Stila, Becca and Bare Minerals.

Studies show Americans spend a pretty penny on beauty products. Globally, it’s a $532 billion dollar industry.

Part of what’s driving sales of beauty products is social media, according to beauty adviser Paola Sisneiga.

“A lot of YouTubers are big right now, so people come in and want to do whatever their influencer is doing," she said.

Beauty by H-E-B opened at a Stone Oak location on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (H-E-B)

