Hundreds expected for fundraiser honoring fallen firefighter Greg Garza

HELOTES – The community efforts to honor fallen firefighter Greg Garza continue almost a month after his death. Garza was accidentally hit by a commercial van when he stepped onto the road while responding to a call.

Fallen firefighter Greg Garza remembered as 'Gentle Giant'

Cooter Browns Saloon in Helotes is hosting a BBQ plate sale in honor of Garza Sunday afternoon. The saloon’s assistant manager, Ysrael “Izzy” Guajardo began to plan the event soon after news of Garza’s death spread. Guajardo received endless donations ranging from firewood and BBQ pits, to baked goods and more food.

Guajardo says he’s proud to see the community coming together to honor a hero who died in uniform. “It’s just being a human being,” Guajardo said. He says he simply wants to provide support and spread love to bring the community together.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people from across Bexar County are expected to fill Cooter Browns Saloon for the fundraiser. The family-friendly event will be from 2 to 6 P.M. at the saloon located at 11881 Bandera Rd in Helotes.

The BBQ plates will be sold for $10, cash only, and include a chicken quarter, sausage link, rice and beans. Cooter Browns will also have a drive thru area.

Guajardo said the goal of the event is to “provide a place for those that want to gather and share stories, share their love and support, like in the past with other fundraisers."

This is not the first time Guajardo has organized a fundraiser to honor first responders who have lost their lives on the job. Thousands showed their support during the saloon’s fundraiser for fallen firefighter Scott Deem almost two years ago.

During Garza’s benefit fundraiser, people will have a chance to win firefighter-themed prizes in a silent auction. The items that will be raffled off include a custom cooler from Legend Coolers, a wooden American flag from Alpha Flags, custom tumblers and more.

Cooler that will be raffled off in a silent auction during a fundraiser benefiting the family of fallen San Antonio firefighter Greg Garza. (LEGEND Coolers)

The event will also feature live music. All proceeds from the plate sale, silent auction and tips will be donated to Garza’s wife.

For more information on the event, you can visit its Facebook Event.