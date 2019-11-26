ROUND ROCK, Texas – Randi Chaverria, a Family and Consumer Science teacher with Round Rock High School, was booked into Williamson County Jail Nov. 19 on an improper relationship between educator/student charge, according to jail records.

Chaverria, 36, turned herself in after school administrators learned of the alleged inappropriate relationship, according to KXAN.

A tweet from Round Rock Independent School District indicates Chaverria was named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year, crediting her “family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching.”

Congratulations to Randi Chaverria, @DragonNationRR Family Science Teacher, for being named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year! She credits her family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching. https://t.co/e0FWjORvpL #RRISD1family pic.twitter.com/PwWru6FHip — Round Rock ISD (@RoundRockISD) May 8, 2018

Chaverria elected to take leave from her position before the school was made aware of the allegations on Nov. 18.

Round Rock High School principal Matt Groff sent a letter to families after learning of the possible inappropriate relationship saying Chaverria "was immediately reported to the District’s Human Resources Department and law enforcement and not permitted to return to campus,” KXAN reported.

Jail records show Chaverria is still in custody at the jail on a $25,000 bond.

Groff told KXAN that Chaverria passed a Texas Department of Public Safety background check before she was hired at Round Rock ISD.