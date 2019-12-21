Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded in Maverick County

MAVERICK COUNTY, Texas – Deputies in Maverick County said a man was arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

The Maverick County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Deer Run subdivision Thursday night in regards to a possible shooting.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, deputies said they found a man dead near the back of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office spoke with a second victim who had been taken to the San Antonio Medical Center for further evaluation of a gunshot wound to the face.

The wounded victim told deputies he was shot on accident, as the gunman intended on shooting another man.

The suspect, who was not named, was arrested in San Antonio by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but deputies said more charges are to come.