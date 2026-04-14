Cardboard kids campaign returns across Bexar County to spark talks on preventing child abuse

SAN ANTONIO – Cardboard cutouts of children are popping up across Bexar County again as part of ChildSafe’s annual “Cardboard Kids” campaign, a visual reminder meant to prompt families, schools and communities to talk about — and work to prevent — child sexual abuse.

The local nonprofit uses the cutouts as an entry point for conversations that can feel uncomfortable, but advocates say are necessary. Participants are encouraged to decorate the figures with children, using the activity to introduce age-appropriate safety language and identify trusted adults kids can go to for help.

“It’s an art project, right? So it’s not like sitting down and having this uncomfortable conversation,” ChildSafe President and CEO Randy McGibeny said.

Schools are often first to notice changes

Child abuse “happens in every ZIP code, every neighborhood,” and educators are often among the first adults outside the home to notice when something is wrong, counselors and prevention leaders said.

“Teachers can see, or staff members can see and notice any changes in their moods, any physical appearance changes,” said Rosemary Morales, director of guidance and counseling for South San Antonio Independent School District.

Morales said warning signs may not look like the obvious bruises many people associate with abuse.

“They also can start feeling anxious. They can also be afraid to go home,” Morales said.

Texas law requires school staff to report suspected child abuse to Child Protective Services within 24 hours of becoming aware of allegations.

A campaign that’s grown to tens of thousands of cutouts

ChildSafe works with children and families after abuse has occurred, but also focuses on prevention. The “Cardboard Kids” effort has expanded significantly since it began.

“We started out with just a few thousand for that 2014 year, and now we’re over 85,000 Cardboard Kids,” said Ana Munoz, ChildSafe’s director of education.

Munoz said the cutouts are meant to be more than a symbol.

“We say, ‘It’s not just cardboard,’” she said.

During decorating, Munoz said, caregivers can practice teaching children how to say no and what to do if someone does not respect boundaries.

“When you’re decorating the eyes, and you’re decorating the mouth, let’s talk about things that, you know, what should we be saying? How do you say no in a powerful way? And if someone doesn’t respect your no, who do you go to?” Munoz said.

ChildSafe has also rolled out caregiver and professional resources intended to make those conversations easier.

“We’ve launched another set of caregiver resources, professional resources, so they can have that language and they’re not so afraid to have those conversations at home,” Munoz said.

‘My Body Safety’ resources emphasize clear, simple rules

Among the resources are “My Body Safety” workbooks that use straightforward examples for young children, Munoz said.

“So simple as, you know, if your body is covered by a bathing suit, those are the places that no one should be touching, no one should be asking for you to touch and what do you do if that happens?” she said.

Munoz also encourages caregivers to help children distinguish between safe surprises and unsafe secrets.

“I call it the tummy flip rule,” Munoz said, describing guidance to tell children that a feeling of discomfort in the pit of their stomach can be a sign they should talk to a trusted adult.

Leaders say community stress can fuel higher abuse numbers

McGibeny said Bexar County continues to report some of the highest child abuse numbers in Texas.

“I think the biggest precursor that we have in Bexar County, unfortunately, is that we don’t have a lot of corporate positions here in the community,” he said.

McGibeny said when families lack resources, stress and anxiety can rise at home and can contribute to abuse.

“If I lack the resources to provide as a caregiver or for my children inside the home, then I can’t adequately provide for them, and that raises stress and anxiety inside the home, which oftentimes turns into child abuse,” McGibeny said.

He said community members may not be able to change broader economic conditions, but they can take steps to build awareness and start conversations.

“When we don’t talk about it, we perpetuate the child abuse issue in our community,” McGibeny said.

Munoz said the goal is not to put responsibility on children.

“We don’t expect children to protect themselves,” Munoz said. ”We expect to give them language so they can get help if they need it.”

How to participate

ChildSafe’s website offers free downloadable resources connected to the “Cardboard Kids” campaign, including materials for caregivers.

For more information, click here.

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