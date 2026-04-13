Scholarship supports UTSA student after father died while serving in the military

SAN ANTONIO – When a U.S. servicemember dies in the line of duty, the loss leaves a lasting impact on the family left behind.

For many, that void can never be filled, but support organizations are working to help families rebuild and move forward.

Aziel McMillen was just 9 years old when his father, Nishon McMillen, died while serving in the military.

“My dad; he was my coach, he was my teacher,” Aziel said, “my best friend.”

His father served as an avionics technician with the United States Navy and the Marine Corps.

The two shared a close bond, and Aziel said he struggled to understand the loss at such a young age.

“It was a pretty big shock,” Aziel said. “I didn’t even understand it at first.”

After his father’s death, Aziel’s mother sought out resources for Gold Star families — those who have lost a loved one in military service.

Through those programs, he found both emotional support and a sense of community.

“They taught me that it’s OK to grieve, it’s OK to feel the loss,” Aziel said. “There are also people around me that are in the same boat. I’m not the only one.”

As he grew older, Aziel set his sights on attending college. However, the cost made him uncertain about whether enrolling would be possible.

That changed with the help of the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholarships and educational support to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty.

The organization awarded Aziel a scholarship to attend the University of Texas at San Antonio.

“They allow me to stay hitting the books, focus on my career, focus on my education instead of worrying about how to pay the bills,” Aziel said.

Now preparing to graduate, Aziel plans to pursue a career in cybersecurity. He said he remains grateful for the support that helped him reach this point.

“So grateful, and I feel really blessed,” he said.

Circle K will be holding a “rolling remembrance,” a check presentation, and a Fallen Patriots Fiesta medal giveaway at 10:15 a.m. Monday at 7910 W Loop 1604 N.

Read also: