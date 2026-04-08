1 year after veteran’s suicide outside VA hospital, advocate calls for answers on resources

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio advocate is raising questions about current access to care for veterans, one day after KSAT reported President Donald Trump’s proposed 2027 federal budget includes $30 million to buy land for a new veteran medical center in the city.

Larissa Martinez, founder and executive director of Circle of Arms, said she welcomes the proposed investment, but still has concerns.

“Any investment in our veteran community population is 100% needed,” Martinez said. “But what are we doing now for our current veterans?”

The $30 million would be for the land acquisition of a new medical center site. If approved, a new center would replace the current Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital.

The potential acquisition is described as “a necessary first step to address the growing veteran population in that area (San Antonio)” in the proposed budget.

The proposal comes less than a month after San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones, in conjunction with Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expressing support for a new Veterans Affairs (VA) medical center in San Antonio.

But KSAT has been covering concerns about access to care for even longer.

Tuesday marks one year since Mark Miller died by suicide outside Audie Murphy. He was a well-decorated U.S. Navy veteran.

Eight months later, Enrique Ramos also died by suicide there. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Circle of Arms led a protest in December 2025 in response to their deaths, calling for help from local, state and federal leaders.

“The focus does need to be on crisis,” Martinez said. “Investing in veterans is always going to matter.”

Since this is just a funding proposal that would still need to be approved by Congress, no timeline has been set for when this possible new medical center could be built.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

Read also: