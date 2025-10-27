Military sexual assault survivors speak for first time as victims increase across three branches

SAN ANTONIO – Sexual assault in the military is a difficult topic, but San Antonio survivors said they found their voices and want anyone with an ear to hear them.

The number of sexual assaults are on the rise in three of the four branches, which is why a San Antonio nonprofit created an entire symposium on the topic.

For the first time, Justine Castoreno shared her story out loud.

“Because I feel like every soul, every human has a purpose in life, and this is my purpose,” Castoreno said.

Castoreno served three years in the Navy from 2015 to 2018. She said she was honorably discharged early because of the abuse she endured.

Castoreno had experiences that fall under the umbrella of military sexual trauma. Being a female on a ship without proper leadership created an unsafe environment.

She has an idea on what is needed to destigmatize talk about sexual assault.

When asked what she thinks needs to change, she said, “Awareness and talk(ing) about it,” Castoreno said. “Spread, share it.”

Castoreno also said she experienced violence from superiors, which she described as hazing.

“She held me down, he got his belt and he just started hitting me,” Castoreno said. “And so, ever since that day, it just continued. And it wasn’t just with him. It was through the whole department. And it wasn’t just me. It happened to others.”

The military ordered an independent review of the Pentagon’s sexual assault prevention efforts in 2021 after the murder of Vanessa Guillen.

The armed forces have since invested heavily in implementing dozens of findings from that commission, nearly doubling its sexual assault prevention budget to more than $1 billion in 2023 and 2024.

“When incidents of sexual assault occur, they undermine that ethos and erode unity within our military,” the Department of Defense wrote in its latest report. “By continuing to invest in sexual assault prevention and response efforts, the Department will restore that ethos – ensuring that if incidents of sexual assault occur, warfighters receive the necessary care to expedite recovery and reinforce resiliency, and that alleged offenders are held appropriately accountable.

From 2023 to 2024, three out of four branches still saw increases in sexual assault incidents, according to that report.

Cases in the Army decreased by 13%, while the Navy experienced an almost 4.5% increase.

The Air Force saw a 2% rise, and the Marine Corps had an approximate increase of 1%.

“After going on my own healing journey, I thought, ‘What was I missing and what did I need during that time? And maybe what some other survivors are needing, as well?’” Air Force veteran Larissa Martinez said.

Martinez is a military sexual assault survivor who created the Circle of Arms nonprofit in 2019. The organization is dedicated to mental health and advocacy for veterans and active military members.

Martinez described sexual assault in the military as a different type of mental wound.

“We’ve trained with our fellow brothers and sisters in arms to be at war or to serve side-by-side,” Martinez said.

Not being able to trust her brothers and sisters in uniform was its own mental strain for Martinez.

“It’s definitely not good. That’s why a lot of majority of people end up separating earlier,” Martinez said. “And my whole goal was to retire in the military. But because of what happened to me, it changed my whole outlook on the military. Not that I don’t have a pride in my military now, but I also know that things need to change.”

A few weeks ago, Martinez put the nonprofit’s first-ever Military Sexual Trauma Symposium together.

“A whole bunch of researchers, clinicians, veterans, military leaders, family members just come together in one space,” Martinez said.

She has already watched multiple survivors gain their own voices.

“I felt heard,” Castoreno said. “Understood.”

Castoreno’s message to other survivors was simple but poignant.

“Reach out for help. Talk about it. Don’t hide it,” Castoreno said. “Don’t keep it in because you matter.”

Read more recent military coverage from KSAT: