2 San Antonio-based Army Commands expected to move to North Carolina, report says

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio-based Army Commands are expected to move to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, according to a media report.

General Randy George, the Army’s chief of staff, announced on Tuesday that Fort Sam Houston will no longer house Army North and Army South, Breaking Defense reported. They will merge with Forces Command (FORSCOM) to create the Western Hemisphere Command.

The San Antonio mayor’s office confirmed to KSAT on Thursday that the consolidated headquarters will relocate to North Carolina.

The change is expected to happen in the next six to eight weeks, Breaking Defense reported.

KSAT reached out to San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones to ask about the potential impact on Military City USA.

“As Army leaders shared with us earlier this summer, they are taking steps to achieve efficiencies to accomplish their mission,” Jones said in a statement to KSAT. “While I am disappointed to hear the consolidated headquarters will relocate to North Carolina, Army leaders this summer indicated even this outcome could yield a minimal impact to the overall Army footprint at JBSA.”

Jones said they are waiting for details on the number of personnel who will be relocated from San Antonio.

“San Antonio is unmatched in our ability to host military missions and families, and we look forward to working with the Department of War and Department of the Army to identify additional missions San Antonio may be able to host,” she said.

The merger is part of the U.S. Army’s initiative to slim down headquarters and four-star general officer billets.

George called the move efficient, citing that the new command would be “focused on homeland defense and partnerships with Western Hemisphere allies,” Breaking Defense reported.

Some elements of command operations may remain in San Antonio, the report stated.

KSAT reached out to Fort Sam Houston and Army Public Affairs for comment. Due to the government shutdown, officials were unavailable for comment.

