Bexar County program offers military members financial support as government shutdown continues

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Wednesday should be payday for federal workers, but with the government shutdown ongoing, thousands of families in San Antonio do not know when that next check will come.

The Bexar County Department of Military and Veterans Services offers support through its Help2Vets Financial Assistance Program, which provides monetary aid to help military service members avoid falling behind in their mortgage and rent payments.

WATCH BELOW: Local resources available for military families facing pay uncertainty amid the government shutdown

The program also assists with vehicle repairs, groceries, and utilities, and helps military members trying to secure a home by helping with application fees and security deposits.

Keith Wilson, executive director of the county’s Department of Military and Veterans Services, said just last week, 40 new client request applications were submitted for approval.

“Many of those (clients) tied to service members anticipating not getting that paycheck,” Wilson said. “Half of those, so almost 20 families, (were) reaching out for assistance.”

On Tuesday, Wilson said he and his staff have already begun processing the applications.

Marine Corps veteran Thomas Mejia said the program, along with the support of staffers at the county’s Department of Military and Veterans Services, helped him transition out of homelessness.

“I was homeless from February 2023 to July 2023,” Mejia said. “The program means a lot!”

Meja said that after submitting the paperwork, the situation improved quickly, within less than a week, and he encourages other military members in need to reach out to the office.

“It’s good to have this program to assist veterans,” Meja said. “It is very beneficial.”

The Help2Vets program is a grant-funded program through the Texas Fund for Veterans Assistance. To qualify, active-duty service members, veterans and their dependents must live in Bexar County or be assigned to Joint Base San Antonio.

Applicants’ residency will be verified through required documentation.

Service members or their dependents can apply for the program, but Wilson said there is a cap on the assistance.

“There’s a standard cap of about $6,000 total per household, and that can be a mix of different housing, utilities, vehicle, etc.,” Wilson explained. “And generally, we’ve been averaging about $1,500 to $2,000 per family to date.”

There is also a limit on the number of times assistance can be requested.

Wilson said that financial issues can take a toll on budgets and lead to additional stress for all military personnel and their families. Still, the situation could feel a little more daunting to those junior enlisted service members.

“That’s rank E6 and below, tend to be more junior in grade, younger in kind of life experience, et cetera, oftentimes with families,” Wilson said.

Wilson, a veteran himself, said local military members do not have to face these life struggles alone.

He advises any veteran, service member, and their families to reach out before they find themselves in a dire situation.

“We all know what it means to help your battle buddy, to help carry a load,” Wilson said. “Don’t leave anyone left behind. All of those kinds of mantras are what we are espousing. Don’t wait until you’re facing an eviction.”

If the department cannot directly assist, Wilson said staff will connect service members with community partners.

For more information on the Help2Vets Financial Assistance Program, call 210-435-7838 or click here.

