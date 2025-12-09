Veterans demand change after second suicide in 8 months outside San Antonio VA hospital

SAN ANTONIO – Another call for change came outside Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital on Monday, as dozens demanded accountability and better accessibility to mental health services.

It comes after a second veteran died by suicide outside the VA in eight months. U.S. Navy veteran Mark Miller died in April, and last week, U.S. Marine Corps veteran Enrique Ramos Jr. died.

“These gentlemen, these soldiers, these military veterans that have taken their lives, they’re not just statistics,” one woman said. “This is a call to action.”

Larissa Martinez, the executive director and founder of Circle of Arms, organized the meeting on Monday. Back in April, she led a protest and vigil in the days after Mark Miller’s death. She said she was heartbroken to learn what happened to Ramos.

“We’re tired,” Martinez said. “We’re tired of losing our brothers- and sisters-in-arms.”

Dr. Larry Miller, Mark Miller’s father, stood next to Martinez on Monday. He said Ramos’ death opened old wounds.

“To hear what happened to Enrique just opened it all up again for me,” he said. “I cried and cried, and I said, ‘This just can’t continue. We have to do something about it.’”

The South Texas Veterans Health Care System sent a statement in an email to KSAT on Monday in response to Ramos’ death.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and offer our sincere condolences to all those affected,” the statement read, in part. “This incident is currently under investigation by local law enforcement, and VA has no further comment.”

While KSAT does not typically report on suicides, it is in this case because of the location and similar circumstances of these cases.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.