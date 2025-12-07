Man who died by suicide at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital confirmed as Marine Corps veteran

San Antonio police officers were dispatched to the hospital’s parking lot around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4, for a reported suicide.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who died by suicide in the parking lot of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital this week was confirmed to be a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a military spokesperson said.

A U.S. Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed to KSAT Enrique Ramos’ military background on Sunday.

Ramos, 33, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 2010 to August 2020, the Marine Corps spokesperson said.

A 911 caller, who the San Antonio Police Department said was Ramos who took his own life, told a dispatcher where he was.

A similar death happened earlier this year in the vicinity of the same hospital.

In April, decorated U.S. Navy veteran Mark Miller, 54, died by suicide outside the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

Miller and his father co-authored a book in 2021 titled “Suicide Stalks the Sniper." The novel details Miller’s struggle with suicidal thoughts and his efforts to heal.

While KSAT does not typically report on suicides, it is in this case because it happened in a high-traffic area and had similar circumstances as the April death.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

