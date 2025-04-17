Community honors veteran who died by suicide, calls for improved mental health services

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people marched up and down the southern fence line of the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Wednesday night, calling for remembrance and change.

“We need to have this to honor Mark, his family and all the veterans out there that are suffering,” said Larissa Martinez, the executive director and founder of Circle of Arms.

The mental health nonprofit organized the vigil to honor the life of Mark Miller. Miller was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy who died by suicide last week.

Over 50 people gathered in his honor on Wednesday.

“It is a gut punch,” Martinez said. “Not because of what Mark Miller did, but because of the systemic fails that continue to happen, and the gaps in mental health that continue to be out there.”

People made signs calling for better mental health support and signed cards for the Miller family, who was also at the vigil.

Through testimony and tribute, other veterans, like Kenneth Del Valle, came forward with similar stories.

“I’ve struggled with suicide, depression and PTSD,” Del Valle said. “Why this problem is so prominent here, it just escapes me. I just don’t understand.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

