Pearsall resident wins $1 million on lottery scratch-off game

PEARSALL, Texas – Pearsall has a new millionaire after a resident won $1 million in the Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket game, claiming the third of five of the top million-dollar prizes.

The scratch ticket was purchased at Quik Serv, located at 319 N. Oak St. in Pearsall.

The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

READ THIS before you buy someone a lottery ticket

A San Antonio resident won $1 million in the Millon Dollar Loteria game in December 2018.

The winning ticket for 2018 was sold at Suncoast Foodmart at 6814 San Pedro Ave.