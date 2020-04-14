This is what major retailers, Texas brands are doing to stop spread of coronavirus

HOUSTON – Many retailers are taking steps to insure shoppers’ safety as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

From hand wipes to masks, here are some of the measures some of the state’s biggest chains are taking to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has already claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.

Target: The retailer has instituted social distancing and safety measures, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job, and monitoring -- and metering “when necessary” the number of people inside stores nationwide. More information here.

Walmart: The mega retailer says it is working hard to keep stores stocked and sanitized.

Its website reads, “We’re dedicating associates in every store to clean high-traffic, high-touch areas, like checkouts and shopping carts, every day. We’re also installing sneeze guards in our pharmacy and register lanes, and floor decals at both the entrances and checkouts, to help you maintain proper social distancing. Additionally, we’re using a single, clearly designated entrance and another clearly designated exit at each store to help maintain social distancing and lessen the instances of people closely passing each other. We’re also limiting the number of people in a store at once to allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.”

Buc-ees: They’ve always hired staff to specifically perform cleanliness duties which include polishing and sanitizing the pumps. With the coronavirus pandemic, Buc-ees has added more shifts, so there are more employees available to clean the gas pumps and credit card readers at a higher frequency.

Shipley Do-Nuts: The doughnut maker says it is taking extra steps to clean and sanitize all areas, as well as providing drive-thru and take-out/to-go services.

Whataburger: The burger chain still provides drive-thru and mobile ordering. Go here for updates as the situation evolves.

In a comprehensive letter, Whataburger’s president outlined these cleaning measures.

We are in daily communication with the CDC, working closely with our restaurants, vendors, and partners. We are increasing the frequency of our longstanding sanitation procedures noted:

Each of our Family Members takes a comprehensive food handling and safety course with a focus on Family Members health and hygiene.

All Family Members are required to double hand wash and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, every 30 minutes at the minimum, before handling food, or after doing anything that may contaminate their hands.

We provide single-use towels for hand drying.

High touch-point areas including door handles, tables, chairs, booths, highchairs, drink station counter tops, and trash can flaps are disinfected with Peroxide Multi-Surface Cleaner and Disinfectant.

Counters are washed, rinsed, and sanitized regularly.

Restrooms are cleaned and disinfected regularly.

Kitchen and back-of-house areas are cleaned using Quaternary Ammonium Sanitizer. It is also used for sanitizing small wares, including serving trays, coffee/tea faucets, drink machine nozzles, and diffusers.

Academy: The retailer is deemed essential and the situation continues to change. Go here for the latest updates from the store CEO. The store has also limited hours and says it anticipates delays on shipping.

Landry’s: The chain says it is monitoring the situation and offered these enhanced guidelines, writing on its website, "Topmost on our minds is the safety of our employees and our customers, which is why we have taken, among other things, the following preventive measures:

frequently sanitizing surfaces;

reinforcing appropriate hygiene amongst our staff;

following all guidelines recommended by the CDC;

adhering to travel bans and prohibiting employees from returning to work;

ascertaining that our vendors and suppliers are engaging in prudent preventive measures; and

doing all we can to keep our employees abreast of COVID-19 developments.

Whole Foods: The grocer is taking on the coronavirus response, sharing what it’s doing for consumers and its employees.

Dr Pepper, Justin Boots, Pluckers, Taco Cabana, Dickies, Dave & Busters, USAA, Cici’s Pizza, Chili’s, Torchy’s Tacos, Texas Instruments, Cavender’s, P. Terry’s, Stripes, Valero, Southwest Airlines, Twin Peaks, Fuddruckers, Six Flags, Hopdoddy, Jason’s Deli, Schlitterbahn, Saint Arnold, Brookshire Brothers, and Tito’s Vodka.

