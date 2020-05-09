Funeral service held for Houston police officer killed in helicopter crash

HOUSTON – Dozens of Houston police officers gathered Saturday to honor the life of fallen officer Jason Knox, who was killed in a recent helicopter crash.

On Saturday, his funeral service was held. Knox leaves behind his wife, children, parents and grandparents.

The police helicopter he was in went down last weekend while he was searching for a drowning victim. The helicopter crashed at an apartment complex around 2 a.m.

A pilot and Knox were the only ones aboard the police helicopter when it crashed, officials said. Both of them were flown to a hospital where Knox later died, according to authorities.

The Houston Police Department said the pilot who was with Knox did survive the crash. He’s currently recovering at the hospital.

