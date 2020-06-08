AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-month-old from Irving, Texas

IRVING, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for seven-month-old Serenity Berry.

Berry is 2 feet tall and is 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing diamond stud earrings and a white onesie.

Police are also looking for Jocelyn Nicole Bridges, 35, in connection with the abduction. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, roughly 280 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

According to police, they were last seen in the 2900 Block of West Pioneer Street in Irving, Texas around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.