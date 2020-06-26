Gap to partner with Kanye West

SAN FRANCISCO – Gap and Kanye West announced a partnership Friday which is set to bring West’s creative spirit to the brand he once worked with prior to stardom.

West raps about his experience in retail on his song “Spaceship,” where he talks about his life as teen in Chicago where he worked at a Gap retail store.

Global Head of the Gap Brand Mark Brietbard said in a press release that he looks forward to the company and YEEZY building on West’s current aesthetic across industries.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” Breitbard said.

According to Gap, under West’s creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and children at accessible price points.

Additionally, West’s design vision will extend to unique YEEZY Gap expressions in Gap stores and digital channels over time, Gap said in a statement.

“Under terms of the partnership, Gap and YEEZY benefit as the business grows, with YEEZY receiving royalties and potential equity related to sales achievement,” Gap said in a statement.

The YEEZY Gap line is expected to appear in Gap stores and Gap.com in 2021.