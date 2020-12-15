AMBER alert issued for missing 1-year-old from Pearland

HENDERSON, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said Tuesday they are searching for Jaivan Simpson, 1, who was last seen in Pearland, Texas.

Police said Jaivan is 1 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 22 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue or black sweatpants.

Police said they are also looking for Jada Jnae Williams, 22, in connection with the disappearance. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 123 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is wearing eyeglasses with black frames. She also has shoulder length hair and tattoos on both arms, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray or black shirt with black bottoms or blue jeans.

Authorities said Williams was driving a silver, 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a license plate number of NVP-8659.

The Pearland Police Department said anyone with information should call their department at (281) 997-4176.