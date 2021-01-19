Yuengling, the oldest brewery in America, is coming to Texas

�Yuengling's beers will be brewed locally by Texans starting in 2021.

FORT WORTH, Texas – Yuengling, also known as America’s oldest brewery, is expanding westward and opening its first Texas location which anticipates stocking Texas retail shelves by the fall.

Yuengling is partnering with the Molson Coors Beverage Company in Fort Worth to brew the beer within the state before shipping it to multiple Texas retailers.

“We are working hard to ensure our recipes and brewing traditions will be followed to our high-quality standards. We have passionate Yuengling fans in Texas, so we are excited to finally bring them the goods,” said chief administrative officer and sixth-generation family member Wendy Yuengling.

Yuengling was founded in 1829 by German immigrant David G. Yuengling and was originally called Eagle Brewery, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

This expansion is the first since Yuengling and Molson Coors launched a new long-term brewing relationship, The Yuengling Company, back in September 2020, Yuengling officials confirmed.

“We are excited to have so many Yuengling fans in the West eager to try our beer and that includes the big demand from Texas beer drinkers. We believe there is a lot of opportunity in Texas and are committed to satisfying every fan with our portfolio of great beers,” said Yuengling Company general manager Pat Pikunas.

Currently, Yuengling can be found in 22 states along the East Coast.

“Fans can expect to receive the same great tasting Yuengling beers they’ve come to know from our reputation as America’s oldest brewery,” Pikunas said.

To find Yuengling in your area, the brewery designed a beer finder which can be found here.

Related: