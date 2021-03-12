Don’t forget to spring forward! Daylight saving time begins this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again to spring forward! Daylight saving time is back beginning this weekend.

The official time change is at 2 a.m., Sunday, but for those who hit the hay earlier, it may be a good idea to set your clocks forward before going to bed.

Your smartphone should automatically adjust its clock. However, you’ll need to manually change the clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.

Not all states in the U.S. take part in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. But, Texas is not exempt from the time change.

More on KSAT: