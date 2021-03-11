Spring-like weather to end work week; showers/storms possible for San Antonio Saturday night

Storms possible Saturday night, with clearing and windy conditions on Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – As we approach the start of Daylight Saving Time (March 14) and the official start to spring (March 20), we’ve experiencing a warmer, more humid weather pattern.

And as we all know, spring can often mean thunderstorms. In fact, we’ll have a chance to see a few storms Saturday night. Here are the forecast highlights:

Afternoon temperatures will be at or above 80 degrees through Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies, high humidity and a chance for morning drizzle or a stray shower.

A strong upper low will move into the plains on Saturday, kicking off a line of storms across West Texas. This line will approach our western counties Saturday evening.

A line of storms will approach South-Central Texas Saturday night.

A few of the storms Saturday evening could be strong, with the best chance of severe weather north of our area. Widespread severe weather across South-Central Texas is not anticipated.

A few strong storms will be possible Saturday night, with the best chance being north of the area.

The thin line of showers and storms will progress east moving through San Antonio by the early morning hours on Sunday.

A thin line of showers and storms will approach San Antonio early on Sunday.

Gusty winds will kick in behind the front, continuing through the first half of the day Sunday.

Skies will clear out by Sunday afternoon and humidity levels will plummet.

Daylight Saving Time

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time officially kicks in at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Daylight Saving Time officially kicks in at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Stay Informed

