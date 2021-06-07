SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect who started fire at cellphone tower

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in tracking down an arson suspect.

The incident occurred May 24 around 1 p.m. at a cellphone tower in the 1800 block of Hunt Lane, on the city’s far West Side.

According to police, the man (seen above) used an accelerant to start a fire at the cellphone tower and he also burned fiber optic components.

Investigators say they need help identifying and locating the man. He was seen on surveillance video walking on Angel Valley Street accompanied by a female prior to the fire.

Officers searched the area, but the man was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.