New Orleans dispatcher wanted after allegedly disconnecting 911 calls

911 dispatcher is wanted for charges of interfering with an emergency communication

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Precious Stephens mugshot. (New Orleans Police Department)

NEW ORLEANS – Police in New Orleans are looking for a 911 dispatcher who is accused of hanging up on people who called for help.

According to a press release from the New Orleans Police Department, Precious Stephens is wanted for charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.

She was working as a 911 operator in the Orleans Parish Communications District when she allegedly disconnected emergency calls deliberately.

Police said Stephens disconnected the calls without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying the emergencies to other dispatchers for aid.

A report was made for an incident on Aug. 23 when Stephens is said to have interfered with emergency communications.

Anyone with information about Stephens’ whereabouts is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

