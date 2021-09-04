Have you seen this man? Police say he robbed a South Side convenience store at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a South Side convenience store at gunpoint on Friday.

The robbery happened at 11:30 p.m. at Primo’s Food Mart #2, located in the 2200 block of S. Flores Drive.

Police say a man walked into the convenience store holding a handgun and told a female store clerk to lay on the ground and start crawling behind the counter. The man then followed a male store clerk behind the counter.

The man pointed the handgun at the female clerk and demanded she give him money from the register, officials said. She handed over the cash to the man and he left the convenience store.

Officers said a witness saw the man with another person as they left the scene together.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

