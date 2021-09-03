Mostly Cloudy icon
Man arrested for burglarizing Somerset ISD campus before driving off in Cadillac, police say

He’s facing charges from the city and the school district

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Somerset ISD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of burglarizing Savannah Heights Intermediate School on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Somerset ISD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of burglarizing Savannah Heights Intermediate School on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (Somerset ISD)

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of burglarizing one of Somerset Independent School District’s campuses this week is now behind bars, according to Somerset ISD police.

Jose Luis Limon-Hernandez was arrested Thursday evening and is facing multiple charges from the city of Somerset and the school district.

This comes after Limon-Hernandez allegedly stole electronic equipment from Savannah Heights Intermediate School, located at 5040 Smith Road, on Monday evening. Surveillance footage captured him leaving the school with the items at 7:50 p.m.

Limon-Hernandez is charged with attempting to elude police and possession of a controlled substance.

Somerset ISD police have filed a burglary of a building with intent to commit theft charge, according to the school district.

Police said the stolen property has since been recovered from Limon-Hernandez’s vehicle.

