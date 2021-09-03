Man arrested for burglarizing Somerset ISD campus before driving off in Cadillac, police say

Somerset ISD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of burglarizing Savannah Heights Intermediate School on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of burglarizing one of Somerset Independent School District’s campuses this week is now behind bars, according to Somerset ISD police.

Jose Luis Limon-Hernandez was arrested Thursday evening and is facing multiple charges from the city of Somerset and the school district.

This comes after Limon-Hernandez allegedly stole electronic equipment from Savannah Heights Intermediate School, located at 5040 Smith Road, on Monday evening. Surveillance footage captured him leaving the school with the items at 7:50 p.m.

Limon-Hernandez is charged with attempting to elude police and possession of a controlled substance.

Somerset ISD police have filed a burglary of a building with intent to commit theft charge, according to the school district.

Police said the stolen property has since been recovered from Limon-Hernandez’s vehicle.

