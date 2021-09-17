Pearland police issue AMBER Alert for missing 6-year-old

Police said they are searching for Amari Baylor, 6.

PEARLAND, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Amari Baylor, 6.

Baylor is 4 feet, five inches tall and is 60 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Adidas T-shirt, black Nike pants, and red Nike shoes.

Police are also looking for a Black woman, approximately 30-years-old last seen wearing an orange shirt in connection with the abduction. The suspect is driving a gray, unknown make and model sport utility vehicle bearing an unknown but possibly orange license plate, with a triangle shaped decal on the rear window.

Baylor was last seen in Pearland, Texas just before 8 p.m. in the 2100 block of Country Place Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.