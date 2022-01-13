Michigan judge says 72-year-old cancer patient should be ‘ashamed’ for overgrown weeds that violate city ordinance

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A district judge in Michigan is getting slammed on social media after berating a 72-year-old man for violating a city ordinance.

Judge Alexis G. Krot told Burhan Chowdhury he should be “ashamed” of himself for letting weeds and overgrowth take over a portion of his property.

Chowdhury, along with his son Shibbir Chowdhury, tried to explain the situation to Krot, letting her know that Burhan has cancer.

He was diagnosed with cancer in the lymph nodes in 2019, according to KSAT sister station WDIV, and has been receiving treatments that take a toll on his mobility.

“I usually take care of the stuff in the backyard and everything, but that time I was out of the country,” Shibbir told Krot during the virtual court hearing.

Shibbir was present to help his father communicate because he doesn’t speak much English and he can be heard struggling to speak in the video, which was shared to Instagram by a blog called CrimeInTheD.

The video of the court exchange shows Krot sharing a photo of the overgrowth and explaining that the violation stems from an Aug. 2, 2021 ticket.

“I am a cancer patient, very old ma’am... I was then very weak,” Burhan is heard saying after Krot explains the violation.

Judge Krot replies “you should be ashamed of yourself. If I could give you jail time on this I would.”

Krot then issues a fine of $100 and tells Burhan “that is totally inappropriate.”

Shibbir attempts to explain that the weeds have been cleaned and asks Krot if the fine is forgivable because Burhan is sick but Krot appeared unmoved.

“Do you see that photo? That is shameful. Shameful. The neighbors should not have to look at that,” Krot said, before telling Burhan once again that he “should be ashamed” of himself.

WDIV notes that Krot is not allowed to comment on the news stories surrounding the exchange because she is a judge.

A petition on Change.org to remove Krot from office has received more than 13,000 signatures as of this publication.