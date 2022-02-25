Fort Worth police issue AMBER Alert for missing 11-month old

Fort Worth Police are searching for 11 month old Harmony Rodriguez and Lancelot Dawkins.

FORT WORTH, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for 11-month old Harmony Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is 26 inches tall and is 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and brown onesie.

Police are also looking for Lancelot Dawkins, 26, in connection with the abduction. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, roughly 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rodriguez was last seen in Fort Worth, Texas around 9:30 p.m. in the 13500 block of Little River Road. Police said they could be in a white, Jeep Wrangler with black trim and black steps and an unknown Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.