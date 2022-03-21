AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing children from far North Texas

Police said they are searching for Emilee Reagan, 2, and Rylee Reagan, 7.

PAMPA, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children who police believe are in “grave or immediate danger.”

Emilee is 2 feet six inches tall and is 40 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink and yellow words on the front, orange and pink tie-dye pants, and orange and blue New Balance shoes.

Rylee is 4 feet four inches tall and is 94 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a light colored tie-dye sweatshirt, blue jeans, and grey Hey Dude shoes with leopard print.

Police are also looking for Logan Reagan, 28, in connection with the disappearance. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, roughly 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen in Pampa, Texas around 4:30 p.m. on March 20 in the 500 block of North Wells. Police said Logan could be driving a silver, 2007 Toyota Tundra extended cab with a Texas license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pampa Police Department at 806-669-5700.